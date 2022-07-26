Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

