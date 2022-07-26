CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $541.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008021 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,870,192 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

