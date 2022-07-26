Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $62.00. The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.43. 94,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,666,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

