Coastline Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $871.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

