Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.