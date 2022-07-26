Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 7,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,862,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,229,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

