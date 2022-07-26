Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

