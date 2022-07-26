Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

