Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 595,319 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 7.15% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $55,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

