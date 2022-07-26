Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,855 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,199 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 2.5 %

ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.