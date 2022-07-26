Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $69.67 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $69,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

