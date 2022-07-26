Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $82.09 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,355.7% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 124,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,474 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 832,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

