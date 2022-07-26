Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $80,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

