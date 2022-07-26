Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,359 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $47,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

