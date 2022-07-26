Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.83

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 6086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

