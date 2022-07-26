Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.81

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 8252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Cuts Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

