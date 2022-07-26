Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105.89 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Compound has a total market cap of $343.74 million and approximately $105.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.82 or 0.00227406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,187,596 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.