Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,675 shares of company stock worth $438,716. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.