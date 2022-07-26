Constellation Market Cap Hits $99.82 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Constellation has a total market cap of $99.82 million and approximately $478,002.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00125354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

