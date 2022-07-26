Convergence (CONV) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Convergence (CONV) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1.08 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.37 or 0.99997123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003663 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.