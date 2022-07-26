Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Down 0.5 %

CMRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,165. Costamare has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Costamare by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.