Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,907,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST stock opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

