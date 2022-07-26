Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

