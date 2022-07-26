COTI 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.77 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $96.36 million and $18.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.
COTI Coin Profile
COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.
Buying and Selling COTI
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
