Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

