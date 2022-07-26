CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on August 26th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 50.14 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.14. The company has a market capitalization of £252.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.38.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

