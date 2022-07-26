CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on August 26th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 50.14 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.14. The company has a market capitalization of £252.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.38.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
