Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

