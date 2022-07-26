Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.85 EPS.

Crane Trading Down 0.0 %

Crane stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

About Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

