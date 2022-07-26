Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,320 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Craneware Stock Down 3.1 %

Craneware stock traded down GBX 55 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,740 ($20.96). The stock had a trading volume of 97,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383. The company has a market capitalization of £618.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,960.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,744.22. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.