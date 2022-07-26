Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,320 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.
Craneware Stock Down 3.1 %
Craneware stock traded down GBX 55 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,740 ($20.96). The stock had a trading volume of 97,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383. The company has a market capitalization of £618.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,960.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,744.22. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Craneware Company Profile
