Credit Suisse Group (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,519,923. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $187,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

