Credit Suisse Group Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $85.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.