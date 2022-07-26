Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $9.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 462.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAR. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,026. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

