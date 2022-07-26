Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $294.74. 1,687,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,902,932. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

