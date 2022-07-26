Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 80,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,058.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 256,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

