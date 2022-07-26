Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 5,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,535. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

