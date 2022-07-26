Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.