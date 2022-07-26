Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 215.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 12,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

