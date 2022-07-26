Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 13,703 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $98.72. 6,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

