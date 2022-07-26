Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. 662,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,364,271. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

