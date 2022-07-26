Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 993,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,794,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.