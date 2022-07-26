Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 12,685 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.58. 23,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,936. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

