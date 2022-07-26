Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,010 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 270,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,709,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

