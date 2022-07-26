Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.