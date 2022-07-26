Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.44. 413,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 209,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.06 million and a P/E ratio of -65.45.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

