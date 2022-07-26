Critical Review: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) & Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Aviation and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A -24.66% 3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.6% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Signature Aviation and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

EVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Signature Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Aviation and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A EVE 0 1 1 0 2.50

EVE has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Summary

EVE beats Signature Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Aviation



Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVE



Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

