Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $195.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.8 %

CCI stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.28. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

