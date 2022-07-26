CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Down 6.4% This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $965,515.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00008208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017148 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000308 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,221 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.