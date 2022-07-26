Crypton Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $111,486.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,668,278 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.