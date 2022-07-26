Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $468.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,217,850 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.