CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Earns Hold Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.95 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

